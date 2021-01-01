CHOMPS Grass Fed Original Beef Jerky Snack Sticks, Keto, Paleo, Whole30 Approved, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Sugar Free, High Protein, 90 Calorie Snacks, 1.15 Oz Meat Stick, Pack Of 24

TAKING CLEAN LABEL TO THE NEXT LEVEL - CHOMPS is the first, shelf-stable meat snack brand to be Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Paleo, Certified Gluten-Free, Keto Certified, and Whole30 Approved. As the natural healthy choice, our jerky features sustainably sourced select meats with 100% non-GMO ingredients, including grass fed and grass finished non-GMO beef. DELICIOUS PROTEIN SNACK - Each 1.15 oz stick packs 9g of protein that is low in sodium, fat, and only 90 calories. This makes for a healthy snack that is natural and also carb free, gluten free, soy free, dairy free, and artificial preservatives-free. You can enjoy a single serving of meat that's low in sodium, has no fillers (including pork) and zero hidden nasties, such as binders, nitrates, nitrites, MSG, or artificial coloring. IDEAL FOR ANY DIET - Whether you're on Whole30, Paleo, Ketogenic, or the "watching what food I eat" diet, our meat sticks are a delicious and nutritious snack you can chew on with no heavy guilt. Not to mention, CHOMPS spices up your favorite foods. Shred up some pieces and pepper it on to salads, tacos, and just about any meal for a slightly spicy, slightly smoky kick. ON THE GO - CHOMPS are made for men, women, and kids on the move! Each stick is portable in size, making it the perfect healthy addition for a school lunch, field trip, hitting the weights at the gym, the office or travel! NO TRADEOFFS BETWEEN TASTE AND NUTRITION - CHOMPS brings gourmet quality taste, convenience, and high nutrition to jerky sticks. Leaving no greasy aftertaste, you'll receive only pure flavor and natural ingredients. Our Original Beef Flavor leads the pack with flavor that's peppered, slightly hot and has a touch of smoke. This creates a mouthwatering experience that's so good, you'll find yourself not taking bites, but taking CHOMPS.