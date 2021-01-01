From techni mobili
Techni Mobili Graphite Rolling Storage Cabinet with Frosted Glass Top, Grey
The Techni Mobili Rolling Storage Cabinet compliments any desk with its three storage drawers and cabinet door. Chrome non-marking wheels allow for an easy mobility. Glass Top and drawers each holds up to 22 lbs. The surface is made of a heavy-duty 8 mm tempered safety glass shelf, while the cabinet is made with MDF panels atop scratch-resistant powder-coated steel supports. Color: Graphite.