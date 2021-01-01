From greendale home fashions
Greendale Home Fashions Graphite Ikat Square Outdoor Throw Pillow (2-Pack), Grey
Add a stylish and colorful accent to your outdoor furniture with this set of 2 Greendale Home Fashions 17 in. square outdoor accent pillows. Each pillow is overstuffed with a soft polyester fill, made from 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, for added comfort, strength and durability. It's exterior shell is made from a heavy-duty outdoor polyester fabric that is fade, water, stain and mildew resistant. Pillows feature a sewn closure and knife edge design. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor. Color: Graphite.