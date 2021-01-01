Add color to your solid color outdoor patio furniture or outdoor seating area with our full color artwork outdoor pillows. Approximately 14 inches by 14 inches measured from corner of pillow. 100% Polyester Fabric pillow Sham with pillow form. This pillow is made from Caroline's Treasures new material that is woven to be water resistant. This soft canvas fabric can be used inside on the couch or outside on the patio, porch or veranda. We dye the fabric with dyes that are color fast and built to handle weather. The fabric is also Mildew resistant, stain resistant, fade resistant and Machine washable. Three pieces of fabric are sewn together to create a sham and then a polyester insert is placed inside the sham to form the pillow. The pillow is overstuffed and holds it's shape. Both the sham and the pillow insert are made in the United States. The pillow are all handmade and may vary slightly in size. Caroline's Treasures Graphic Print Square Throw Pillow Polyester | CJ1026-CPW1414