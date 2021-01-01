'Graphic Birch Forest' Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas

Bring outdoor's beauty to your living space with this beautiful gallery wrapped canvas art print. This product has a special design to enhance the style of your home with colorful, contemporary art and imagery and a good choice for wall decoration, suitable for home and office, bar, hotel. It is also a wonderful gift idea for friends and relatives. Handcrafted in the USA with Eco-friendly canvas materials and paint, stretched and framed using real woods and sturdy board to protect against shrinkage, de-forming or overstretching. Easy to hang with its strong hook that is already fixed on each wooden inner frame for easy hanging out of the box. The canvas is well protected upon delivery.