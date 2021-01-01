Headline Graphic Art Tape Red 1/8 In. [Pack Of 6] (6PK-73083)

This crepe tape is convenient and easy to use for professional looking presentations, charts, graphs, signs, directories, school and craft projects, and much more.It-s ideal for indoor or outdoor use on a variety of surfaces such as glass, wood, metal, plastic, paper, etc. The tape is easily removable, with no sticky residue.The tape comes in 324 in. long rolls..Strong enough for indoor and outdoor use.color: red.Easily removable with no sticky residue.size: 1/8 in..Great for professional looking presentations, signs, school and craft projects, and more