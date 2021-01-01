From harper & bright designs
Harper & Bright Designs Granville 78 in. Teal Fabric 2-Seater Twin Sleeper Sofa Bed with Square Arms, Blue
Gear up for weekend visitors without breaking the bank or sacrificing square footage with this versatile sofa bed, a convertible design that can become a bed at a moment's notice. Founded atop tapered legs in a dark brown finish, this budget-friendly piece is crafted with a solid and manufactured wood frame, high resilience foam, sinuous springs and polyester fabric in a solid hue for understated appeal. Button-tufted details dot the back for a touch of texture. Assembly is required. Color: Teal.