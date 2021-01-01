Granton Wrought Studio Peel and Stick Wallpaper Panel

This ikat stripe pattern is a creative take on classic stripes! They modeled this pattern is modeled after shibori tie-dye. This wallpaper panel is self-adhesive and removable material that is environmentally conscious and safe. The ink is water-based, long-lasting and is also 100% non-toxic. Simply peel away the backing of the paper, press the sticky side onto your surface and smooth, no need for messy glues or adhesives. Color: Taupe, Size: 2'2" L x 26" W