Blessed Grandma Shirts Granny and Moms On Mothers Day Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Men and women should get this Blessed to be a Grandma shirt. This top outfit is perfect for your amazing grandma. These clothes and proud shirt a good gift for birthdays, Chirstmas, and Mothers's Day. If you are a grandma, grab and this shirt! Grandmas love kids, boys, girls, toddler, and youth. You should get this I'm Blessed to be a Grandma tshirt for your granny. This tee clothing shows how much you love your grandma. Your grandma will surely wear this t shirt with a huge smile. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only