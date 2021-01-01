Carnegy Avenue Granite White Metal Folding Chair (6-Pack)

Plan the perfect event or gathering with this Black Plastic Folding Chair with Charcoal Frame. A molded seat provides comfort to guests while the heavy duty frame supports up to 330 lbs. The textured seat ensures safe and comfortable seating. After use, place them on top of each other or in a row. You'll always have extra seating on hand for guests for game night, parties, and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Plastic chairs offer a versatile seating solution while being easy to maintain and are designed for portability. Color: Granite White.