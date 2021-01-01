EMSER TILE Granite Galaxy Black Polished 12.01 in. x 12.01 in. Granite Floor and Wall Tile (1 sq. ft.)

Visually striking with an almost impenetrable surface, granite is a popular choice for floors due to its high durability and aesthetic qualities. This tile is suitable for shower walls. It is strongly recommended to seal all natural stone. Good sealers provide a window of a few seconds for cleanup. Sealers do not prevent 100% of damage due to spills. Please follow the sealing manufacturer's guidelines on how often a sealer should be reapplied. Color: GALAXY BLACK.