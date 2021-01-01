There's no better way to celebrate the grandpa in your life than by gifting them this charming mug set. The Gray Grandpa's Repair Shop 2-pc. Mug Set is sure to make any grandpa smile. Set includes two (2) mugs Mugs measure 4.62L x 3.34W x 5H in. each Mugs measure 15 oz. each Crafted of ceramic Hues of black and white Mug A features a tool pattern Mug B features a Grandpa’s Repair Shop quote Microwave safe Care: Dishwasher safe. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.