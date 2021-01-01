From race car pit crew tees
Race Car Pit Crew Tees Grandpa Pit Crew for Racing Party Costume Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Perfect for boys & girls who love fast cars. It has the words grandpa pit crew with a couple of checkered flags. Add this to your Christmas and birthday gift ideas. Wear it proudly to a car party. Makes a great present for those who love racing cars. Use it as a group costume. Be part of Grandpa's pit crew. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only