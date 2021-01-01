From rock climbing gifts by foxio
Rock Climbing Gifts By Foxio Grandma Never Gets Old Funny Rock Climbing Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Vintage mountain climber gift for the rock climber that loves camping, hiking, bouldering in the outdoors. Funny climbing partner gifts. A Rock Climbing Grandma Never Gets Old is the perfect mountain climbing accessory for the rock climbing grandma or mamaw in your life. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only