Grandeur Grande Victorian Privacy Door Knobset with Burgundy Crystal Knob - Satin Nickel - 814397

Grandeur GVCBUR_PRV_234 Grande Victorian Solid Brass Rose Privacy Door Knob Set with Burgundy Crystal Knob and 2-3/4" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:Crafted with solid brass and genuine lead crystalHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on standard prep doorsIncludes a 2-3/4" backset and square corner latchCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not fulfill criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Grandeur crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightHandle Height: 2-3/4"Handle Width: 1-5/8"Handle Projection: 2-7/8"Trim Height: 8-1/4"Trim Width: 2-13/16"Locking Mechanism: Trim LockLatch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass, Crystal Satin Nickel