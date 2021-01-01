Grandbrook Duvet Cover Set

Add a playful pop of pattern and texture to your master suite or guest room with this lovely matching duvet cover set, showcasing a classic stripe pattern, in a two-toned hue, it is perfectly suited for country cottage aesthetics. Made in the USA, this set is crafted from a cotton blend, of 85% cotton, and 15% polyester, and includes one duvet cover to be used with an insert of your choice, matching shams, and two throw pillows. It can be easily cleaned, just by machine washing and tumble drying. Size: Twin, Color: Pewter