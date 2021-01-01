From design toscano
Design Toscano Grand Lion of St John's Square 2-Person 29.5 in. W Gothic Stone Polyresin Outdoor Bench
Advertisement
Patterned after an ancient bench we saw near St. John's Square, this 47 lbs. European-style Toscano exclusive showcases a pair of regal lions. Positioned crouching face-forward, these timeless symbols of strength support a yard-long, sturdily reinforced cast resin bench as either garden seating, a table or a unique media stand indoors. Ships in 3-pieces. 29.5 in. W x 17 in. D x 15 in. H, 47 lbs.