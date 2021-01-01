Palram-Canopia Grand Gardener Polycarbonate Greenhouse - 8' x 8'

The Grand Gardener 2 Clear features 2 kinds of virtually unbreakable polycarbonate coverings to give you the best of both worlds. Crystal clear polycarbonate side walls allow clear views while being ultra-safe. Meanwhile, the twin-wall roof panels diffuse over 90% of sunlight for a soft, even light. The weatherproof frame on the Grand Gardener 2 also features simplified assembly with the pin & lock system, while the roof panels now simply slide into place. This heavy-duty extruded resin frame improves both insulation and durability. The barn style roof design provides ample headroom and gives you more space to garden. Double doors allow easy access and provide excellent ventilation. Included roof vent provides a heat vent even when the doors are closed. Secure to concrete pad or heavy timber foundation. Optional base kit may be added for additional height and extra stability.