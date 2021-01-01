Grand Bank 6 Light Chandelier by Kichler - Color: Clear (43193AUB)

The Grand Bank 6 Light Chandelier features a modern take on the classic chandelier shape. Three curved steel arms are connected by a bottom ring that also holds six seeded clear glass diffusers. Offered in an antique grey finish, this decorative fixture provides ambient light perfect for modern living rooms, dining rooms, and entryways. Ships with a slope ceiling kit, 36â€ of suspension chain and 74â€ of wire. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Clear. Finish: Auburn Stained