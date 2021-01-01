Granada 32" W Slipper Chair

Features:Tight SeatFlat SpringsSolid Wood BaseAccent ChairsDesign: Slipper ChairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: FabricUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: Pattern: Solid ColorLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Tight backWeight Capacity: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: Frame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: BeechArms Included: NoArm Type: Arm Material: Arm Material Details: Ottoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color (Leg Color: Montego Bay): Montego BayLeg Color (Leg Color: Hazelnut): HazelnutLeg Color (Leg Color: Charcoal): CharcoalLeg Color (Leg Color: Almond Buff): Almond BuffLeg Color (Leg Color: Tobacco): TobaccoLeg Color (Leg Color: French Oak): French OakLeg Color (Leg Color: Walnut): WalnutLeg Color (Leg Color: Espresso): EspressoLeg Color (Leg Color: Rustic Portobello): Rustic PortobelloTufted Cushions: NoSwivel: NoSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Cover: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Slipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: No Extra DurabilityPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: YesAnti-Microbial: NoNumber of Chairs Included: 1Base Style: Basic Four LegLeg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Solid WoodMattress Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USACushion Construction: Fiber Wrapped FoamFoam Density: 1.9 lbs./cu. ft. and overDouble Rub Tested: YesWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalJoinery: Corner-block-reinforced;Double Dowelled;Mortise & TenonMain Wood Joinery Method: Dowell JointKiln-Dried Wood: YesCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencyLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesGSA Approved: NoSCS Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainab