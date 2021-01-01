SAMS GOLD IMPORTS INC Granada Devon Chocolate 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug, Chocolate/ Ivory/ Tan

The Sams International 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft 1 in. Area Rug will radiate warmth and charm in any room. This rectangular rug features a transitional style, which complements any decor. It has a gradient print, so you can achieve an on-trend ombre look for your home with its rich visual texture. It comes in a tan shade, introducing a natural color to your floor. With a plush pile, this rectangular rug will give your flooring a lush feel. It has a 100% olefin design, which will effectively resist fading over time. Color: Chocolate/ Ivory/ Tan.