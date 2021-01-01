From surya
Surya Granada 6 x 6 Wool Pale Blue Round Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug | GND2306-6RD
Advertisement
The Granada Collection showcases traditional inspired designs that exemplify timeless styles of elegance, comfort, and sophistication. With their hand tufted construction, these rugs offer an affordable alternative to other handmade constructions while perserving the same natural demeanor and charm. Made with Wool in India, and has Low Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Granada 6 x 6 Wool Pale Blue Round Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug | GND2306-6RD