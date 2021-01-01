FirstMate Grain Friendly Cat & Kitten Formula Cat Food, 5-lb bag

Treat your best mate to FirstMate’s Grain Friendly Cat & Kitten Formula! This recipe is crafted with 86% protein from real cage-free chicken meal and wild caught fish meal, which is made up of a combination of herring, anchovies and sardines. It also contains 14% protein from wholesome grains like oatmeal and brown rice. Every bite is completely free from corn, wheat, soy, potatoes and peas and the chicken fat used in this recipe is made free of protein to help eliminate the risk of triggering chicken-derived allergies. This meal is purr-fectly formulated for cats and kittens!