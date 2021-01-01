Now Fresh Grain-Free Puppy Recipe Dry Dog Food, 3.5-lb bag

It's no surprise that dogs love the freshness of now. With this Now Fresh Puppy Recipe, your pup gets 100% fresh turkey, salmon and duck, and 100% fresh omega 3 & 6 oils from coconuts and canola. It also features wholesome berries, fruits and veggies such as peas, spinach, cranberries, pumpkin, blackberries, alfalfa sprouts, kelp, lentils and carrots. Yum! It contains zero grains, gluten, wheat, beef, corn, soy, rendered meats, by-products or artificial preservatives. This recipe is suitable for puppies between 2 and 12 months of age.