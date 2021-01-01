Now Fresh Grain-Free Pork Pate Wet Cat Food, 6.4 oz, case of 24

Give your pal 100% fresh nutrition in every bowl with the Now Fresh Grain-Free Pork Pate Wet Cat Food. The recipe starts with deboned pork and natural turkey bone broth as the top ingredients for a source of protein, collagen and rich, meaty flavor. Then, salmon and veggies like sweet potatoes, apples and cranberries are added for even more nourishment in every bite. It’s loaded with vitamins D, A and E plus minerals and taurine for overall well-being, and omegas from coconut and canola oils for a healthy skin and coat. Simply serve on its own or as a lip-smacking kibble topper, and then close the carton for easy storage. Plus, it contains zero grains, gluten, wheat, beef, chicken, corn or soy so it’s great for kitties with allergies or food sensitivities.