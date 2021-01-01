Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag

Fuel your dog the way nature intended with Nature's Recipe Grain-Free Chicken, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe Dry Dog Food. With real chicken as the #1 ingredient, this easy-to-digest kibble features nutrient-dense carbohydrates, including sweet potato and pumpkin. Plus, fiber, active nutrients and antioxidants support digestive health, immune system health and more! There is no added corn, wheat or soy protein, or poultry by-product meal in here! And you can feel great knowing that your dog won't have to worry about consuming any artificial flavors or preservatives. Feed your furry friend the wholesome goodness of Nature's Recipe!