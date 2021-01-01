Graham & Brown Guv'Nor Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Guv'Nor Durable Matt Emulsion 4LGuv’nor; a muted, yet warm gray brown named after Henry Brown’s popular nickname amongst colleagues ‘The Guv’nor’. An appropriate well-crafted neutral, with a gray undertone. Distinct and characterized this shade encourages light, whilst creating an inviting, moody look. The perfect accent color for all our neutrals and whites and can be perfectly framed with deep blues and greens. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.