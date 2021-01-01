Graham & Brown Turtle Shell Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Turtle Shell Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 4LTaking inspiration from the hard protective shell of the Turtle, this stunning sage green is ideal for adding classical paint to your home. Style with contemporary gold highlights for a modern feel. Or use in a farm style setting for timeless elegance. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.