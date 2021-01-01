Graham & Brown Shoji Primer & Undercoat 1 Quart Interior Paint

Shoji is the perfect rich gray paint. This warm neutral gray is ideal for adding an impactful feel. Style with clashes of silver metallic for an edgy, on trend look. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.