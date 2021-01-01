Graham & Brown Power Suit Paint Interior Paint

This perfect gray is slightly darker than others in the Graham and Brown collection due to a hint of green pigment. With almost all pigments balanced, this perfect shade will pair with almost all colors. To brighten a dark room, pair with lighter shades, such as G&B White, or for a millennial feel, Penelope is ideal. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.