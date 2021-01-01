Graham & Brown Plum Pie Eggshell 1 Quart Interior Paint

Plum Pie Eggshell 1LPlum pie is a classic, timeless purple tone which will compliment any modern décor. This gorgeous plum color was taken from the hues within Botany Plum wallpaper and will tie together seamlessly when paired. This beautiful shade will appear brighter and more like Rossini Plum in well lit, airy spaces, but will become slightly darker, and moodier when used in smaller, dimmer areas. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.