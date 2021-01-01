Graham & Brown Pippa Eggshell 1 Quart Interior Paint

Soft, feminine and delicate Pippa is an elegant pastel yellow. This liveable shade is perfect for creating a fanciful floral décor. Pair with Stone or Vanilla Silk to add a touch of gray to complete a modern decor. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.