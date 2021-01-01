Graham & Brown Peachy Gloss Lacquer 1 Quart Interior Paint

BondiThe sandy shades of Bondi create a sense of calm and tranquillity in any home. This cream paint has subtle peach tones that add a hint of colour while still keeping a neutral palette. Use alongside greys and white for a contemporary interior look. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.