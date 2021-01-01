Graham & Brown Mirror Mirror Exterior Eggshell 1L

Mirror Mirror is a clean, understated mid-gray which will compliment any modern décor. Mirror Mirror is a strong, stand alone neutral, which works well when paired with lighter shades, such as Baby powder, or G&B White. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.