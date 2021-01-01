Graham & Brown Flower Press Primer & Undercoat 1 Quart Interior Paint

With a combination of red and blue pigments, Flower Press appears dusky pink in lower lighting, or picks up purple hues in strong light. Flower Press gives a fresh, vibrant feel. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.