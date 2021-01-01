Graham & Brown Bluebird Paint Interior Paint

Soft, pale and liveable, Bluebird is a cool shade of blue. Calming and serene this perfect light blue is ideal for bringing light into your home. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.