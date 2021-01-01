Graham & Brown Bali Blue Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Named after the perfect, clear crisp blue seas of Bali, this shade of blue is refreshing, calming and sophisticated. Bali blue has few red tones compared to Pool Deck, therefore gives off more vibrancy when used in large areas. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.