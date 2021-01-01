Graham & Brown Aqueous Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Aqueous Durable Matt Emulsion 4LThis dusky deep blue has a perfect blend of red and blue pigments to create an on trend inky blue. Highlight with City Skyline for a fresher, contemporary look. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.