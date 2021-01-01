Graham & Brown Alanna Eggshell 1 Quart Interior Paint

With red undertone and blue pigments, this light airy shade is ideal for adding a tone which will compliment any scheme. Alanna derived from the Old High German word for 'precious', which suits this delicate tone perfectly. This tone has a slight gray in it, making it ideal for pairing with many Graham and Brown exclusive wallpapers. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.