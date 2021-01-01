Graffiti Photography Backdrop 5x7 ft Colorful Brick Wall Vintage Cement Floor Backdrop for Studio Props Photo Background Q0010507

Best Quality Guranteed. Size: 5 x 7 ft (1.5 x 2.1 m), Lightweight, Item will send by folded, easy storage and carry. Material: thin vinyl. it is waterproof, durable, clear, non-glare, faded-resistant, reuse, no seams, no harm and no Smell. Using a series of high-tech digital design and computer-printed, it makes the shooting effect more real and more colorful. Ideal for Newborn, Baby, Children, Graduation, Weddings, Holiday, Birthday, Party, Christmas, Halloween, Product photography, any video & photo backdrops or displays. This backdrops neednt keep distance to take pictures because the image resolution is high. It looks very clear and realistic.