Graffiti Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (137820-1016)

The Graffiti Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a newly designed contemporary light with an interpretation of calligraphy. It has strong lines with curves that are made from steel and 5 light sources that illuminate through a clear glass shade. It features its antique- style Edison tube bulbs that play into the industrial style. When in use it casts out indirect light in its interior setting. Features a dimmable feature with a standard incandescent dimmer (not included). Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting