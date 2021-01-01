Graeagle Computer Desk

This computer desk features 2 drawers and a pull-out keyboard tray. The spacious tabletop provides enough space for a computer or laptop. Made of strong MDF, this computer desk is strong and long-lasting, which is an ideal addition of furniture for home and office. The two drawers featured in the computer provide plenty of space for small utilities and office supplies. This desk has a pedestal that can accommodate a CPU. This computer desk can also be placed in the rooms of children as a study table. It is easy to care for and maintain. Color: Black