The nightstand is the perfect addition to any children's room. This cottage style one-drawer nightstand features single pull rings and an additional storage compartment and is crafted with a timeless look that is an ideal addition to any bedroom. The nightstand is accented with an oak top and understated white finish. The nightstand's clean line design will go with various styles of case good finishes and will become the focal point in any bedroom. This fashionable nightstand will accent your other bedroom furniture, transforming a room from ordinary into something playful and unique.