Graduation Mail-for-Me 5x7 Folded Card, Card & Stationery -Hallmark Good Things Congratulations Card

Make a Hallmark card just for them: customize the front, inside and back. Includes a Hallmark inside message that you can edit. Recipient and return addresses print on front of envelope in your choice of fonts. Printed on 120lb. Premium cardstock with Premium baronial envelope included. Card Size: 5x7. Mails at same or faster speed than average mail service. Flat-rate price with online payment required at cart check out. Make a Hallmark card just for them: customize the front, inside and back. Includes a Hallmark inside message that you can edit. Recipient and return addresses print on front of envelope in your choice of fonts. Printed on 120lb. Premium cardstock with Premium baronial envelope included. Card Size: 5x7. Mails at same or faster speed than average mail service. Flat-rate price with online payment required at cart check out.