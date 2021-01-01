Graduated Color Filters Kit 9 Pieces Gradual Colour Lens Filter Kit Set Accessory for Canon Nikon Sony Pentax Olympus Fuji DSLR Camera + Lens.

[Material] :Graduated color filters are made of import optics glass and resin, top level of transmittance. Metal sealing ring instead of the plastic sealing ring, better tightness, no worry fall or loose. These universal filters fit all brands of camera lens. [Feature] :This double threaded filters provide a gradual color transition for a smooth blending effect. Give your landscape and skin texture a more colorful touch. [Note] : Please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. This number is always preceded by a '?' (diameter) symbol. [Package] :Includes Graduated Color Filter Kit (Gradual Orange, Blue, Grey, Red, Purple, Green, Pink, Brown, Yellow) ,1 x 10 Slot Nylon Filter Pouch and 1 x Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth. [Warranty] : We offer one year warranty and life-time after-sales service, if you mee