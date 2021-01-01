From decorative cozy modern artwork prints design
Decorative Cozy Modern Artwork Prints Design Gradient Green Yellow Red Shades of Color Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
This decorative ageless multicolor gradient color design is for every trendy soul & all hip people that love the harmony of a vivid color design. A classy colorful en vogue statement & great gift for your Best Friend, Mother, Father, Sister & Brother. The perfect timeless birthday or Christmas gift for all upbeat & tasteful people who love to have a special and trendy modern zeitgeist design. A stylish, evergreen & hip minimal decor look to show that you are different and genuine. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only