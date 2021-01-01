From hp

HP Grade A Laptop ProBook 650 G1 Intel Core i5 4th Gen 4300M (2.60 GHz) 4 GB Memory 500 GB HDD 15.6' Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Core i5 4th Gen 4300M (2.60 GHz) 4 GB Memory 500 GB HDD Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit DVD-ROM

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com