Gracie Outdoor 10 X 10 Foot Aluminum Framed Gazebo with Curtains and Hardtop, Brown, Black

Transform your backyard, patio or garden into a place of mystery and romance with this Gracie Outdoor Aluminum Framed Gazebo. This item is ideal for providing shelter against the elements while you enjoy the fresh air outdoors. The 10 x 10-foot gazebo is made from the highest-quality materials and built to last for years to come. It's offered with curtains for privacy when desired and a hardtop for added durability. This outdoor gazebo is constructed of a 100 percent polyester fabric, which is water-resistant and easy to maintain. The frame is rust-resistant and sturdy so you can sit beneath it with peace of mind. This brown outdoor piece has hand-crafted details so you can show it off at your next social gathering.