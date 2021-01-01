AVERLEY HOME Gracie Ivory/Grey 6 ft. x 9 ft. Distressed Medallion Area Rug

Gracie Distressed Medallion Ivory/Grey 6 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug Power loomed polypropylene collection that appeals to the farmhouse lover in all of us. Colors ranging from high contrast black and white to mingled shades of gray, touches of soft clay and indigo the collection offers a variety of possibilities to complement your style. With a broad pattern range from distressed traditional and modern country to Scandinavian and a touch of southwest this collection is the perfect mix for those wanting to bridge vintage and modern.