Gracia Handmade Wool Doeskin Area Rug

Sometimes you want an area rug that is effortless and will look great. Here you go. This hand loomed area rug is made in India from 100% wool with a medium pile, making it soft underfoot, and able to stand up to heavy foot traffic. The subtle peachy beige color will go with anything and will bring a sense of coolness to your room. For extra cushion and to prevent any slipping, snag a coordinating rug pad to layer underneath. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'